The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will square off in the 2026 Big Game on Sunday. Seahawks vs. Patriots will kick off from Levi's Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET, with the Seahawks favored by 4.5 points.

Patriots vs. Seahawks betting preview

The New England Patriots have been impressive offensively in Mike Vrabel's first year at the helm. New England averaged 379.4 yards per game during the regular season, which ranked third in the NFL. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye had an MVP-caliber season and has thrown for over 4,300 yards and 31 touchdowns. Despite that, New England is going off as a 4.5-point underdog against Seattle, according to the latest NFL odds, with an over-under of 45.5.

The Seahawks are dynamic defensively, ranking first in the NFL in scoring defense during the regular season, giving up an average of 17.2 points per game. Offensively, the Seahawks feature a plethora of playmakers, including wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who finished the regular season ranked first in the NFL with 1,793 receiving yards. Smith-Njigba's over/under for total receiving yards against New England is 94.5.

