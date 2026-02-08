A star-studded showdown takes center stage when the Seattle Seahawks take on the New England Patriots in the 2026 Big Game on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET, so you're running out of time to take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTS250BM, which offers users a first bet match up to $250. Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook to bet on today's top games:

Seahawks vs. Patriots betting preview

The Seattle Seahawks are favored by 4.5 points, according to the latest NFL odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 45.5, the smallest total in the Big Game since 2015 (Panthers vs Broncos). The Over has hit in each of the past seven meetings between Seattle and New England. The Patriots ranked third in the NFL with 379.4 total yards per game during the regular season, while the Seahawks averaged 28.4 points per contest, which also ranked third in the league.

Seattle enters Sunday's showdown having won each of its last nine games, and the Seahawks are 4-1 against the spread in their last six contests. New England has won six straight and is 5-1 ATS during that span. The Seahawks are 13-1 straight up in their past 14 postseason games as a favorite, while the Patriots are 5-2 in their last seven games when playing as an underdog. Bet on the NFL and more at Caesars Sportsbook here:

