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Best bets for Saturday, Oct. 10

The UCLA Bruins were not considered to be a threat in the Big Ten this year, but head coach Bob Chesney has the Bruins at 4-0 heading into a showdown against Oregon on Saturday. UCLA hasn't gotten much from former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava, but it's the running game spearheaded by Wayne Knight that has taken off. Oregon looked shaky to start the year but got a huge win over USC to re-establish itself as a threat. The Ducks could be getting starting quarterback Dante Moore back this week. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, has UCLA covering a double-digit spread in 54% of simulations.

Two of the SEC's most storied programs face off under the lights at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa as the Georgia Bulldogs visit the Alabama Crimson Tide. Both teams are 5-0 and while Alabama has had the edge of late in this series, Georgia defeated the Tide in a recent national title game and last year's SEC title game. The SportsLine believes the Bulldogs are worth backing again on Saturday as they win in 50% of simulations. Bet on college football games and more with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 and get up to $250 in bonuses:

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