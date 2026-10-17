The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives new users up to $250 in bonus bets in the form of bet resets. College football continues on Saturday with Week 7, headlined by a massive showdown between Notre Dame and BYU in primetime. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses:

See the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer from one of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Saturday, Oct. 17

It's a rematch of the Big Ten title game in Bloomington as No. 4 Ohio State battles with No. 5 Indiana in one of the most impactful games of the college football season. The Buckeyes already have one loss on the campaign out of conference, while Indiana is still undefeated. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, sees the Hoosiers winning in 52% of simulations as plus-money underdogs.

Is there an upset brewing in Provo? The No. 8 BYU Cougars might be without star running back LJ Martin, but they are undefeated on the season and have been one of the most consistent programs over the last three seasons. They welcome No. 2 Notre Dame on Saturday in the biggest game of the slate. Notre Dame had some trouble with North Carolina two weeks ago but rolled past Stanford 58-7 in Week 6. The SportsLine model sees BYU covering the spread in 60% of simulations. Bet on college football with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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