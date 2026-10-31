The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives new users up to $250 in bonus bets in the form of bet resets. Week 9 college football features games like Florida vs. Georgia and Ohio State vs. USC. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

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Best bets for Saturday, Oct. 31

Florida appeared to be a College Football Playoff contender after romping past Ole Miss in Week 4, but the Gators promptly got walloped by Missouri and South Carolina. A win over Texas helped Jon Sumrall regain some momentum in his first season in Gainesville, but the real boost would happen if he were able to knock off Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday. Georgia has won the last five games in the series and eight of the last nine. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Georgia winning in 81% of simulations.

Things haven't gone as planned for Lincoln Riley and USC in 2026, but that can all change on Saturday when the Trojans host the Ohio State Buckeyes in primetime. USC needs to run the table the rest of the way to have a shot at the playoff, while Ohio State is trying to maintain its position while quarterback Julian Sayin is sidelined. The SportsLine model doesn't see much trouble for the Buckeyes, as they win in 70% of simulations. Bet on college football and more with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

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