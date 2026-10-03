The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives new users $250 in bet resets. Use it for Saturday college football games like BYU vs. TCU and Iowa vs. Ohio State. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses:

See the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer from one of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Saturday, Oct. 3

One week after scoring a massive last-second win over the Michigan Wolverines, the Iowa Hawkeyes now welcome the Ohio State Buckeyes in a huge Big Ten clash. The Buckeyes lost at Texas early in the season but are still in control of their destiny in the conference while Iowa has emerged as a contender with a 4-0 start. The Hawkeyes have pulled off some home stunners in the past and the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, sees them covering the spread in 52% of simulations.

The BYU Cougars won double-digit games in each of the last two seasons, and Bear Bachmeier has the team poised to make noise in the Big 12 once again this season. Bachmeier has eight total touchdowns through three games heading into a key road clash with the TCU Horned Frogs. TCU lost it season opener to North Carolina in Dublin before winning two in a row and then losing at UCF. The SportsLine model sees a lot of points in this one, as Over 47.5 hits in 61% of simulations. Bet on college football games and more with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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