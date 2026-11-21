College football fans can claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250, which gives new users $250 in bonus bets in the form of bet resets, when wagering on Saturday's games. Trade on games like LSU vs. Tennessee, Georgia vs. South Carolina, and Utah vs. TCU. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses:

See the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer from one of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Saturday, Nov. 21

Lane Kiffin's inaugural season in Baton Rouge has not gone as planned, but the LSU Tigers can spoil someone else's campaign when they visit the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday afternoon. The Vols have surged into CFP contention over the last few weeks and are looking for their third straight win. LSU lost on a last-second touchdown to Texas to see its postseason hopes disappear, and the SportsLine Projection Model doesn't see much changing for the Tigers on Saturday. It has Tennessee winning at home in 48% of simulations as a plus-money underdog.

Utah is one of two undefeated teams in the four Power conferences, and the Utes will take their perfect record to the Lone Star State to face off against one of the best defensive teams in the country. TCU has not recaptured the magic of its 2022 run to the national title game under Sonny Dykes, but this Horned Frogs defense ranks 12th in the nation in scoring at 15.2 points per game allowed. That'll present a serious challenge for Devon Dampier and Utah's offense, which is averaging 37.9 points per game. The SportsLine model has Utah winning in 74% of simulations. Bet on college football and more with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

Responsible gaming

Minimum age 21+. Caesars is committed to responsible gaming. Users have access to a variety of responsible gaming tools such as setting betting activity alerts, taking timeouts and using self-exclusion measures. Caesars' platforms have contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET and other resources for users who need more assistance.