Week 4 of the 2026 college football season continues on Saturday, and sports fans can get in on the action using the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250. This code gives new users up to $250 in bonuses in the form of $50 bet reset tokens each day for five days. The evening slate is headlined by Texas A&M vs. LSU at 7:30 p.m. ET. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses:

Visit the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for all the terms and conditions of this offer from one of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Saturday, Sept. 26

College football fans remember Texas A&M and LSU playing a ridiculous seven-overtime thriller in 2018 in College Station, and the two sides meet in a crucial Week 4 contest on Saturday in prime time. LSU is trying to bounce back from a loss to Ole Miss while Texas A&M was stunned at home by Kentucky. A loss for either side likely means no SEC Championship Game, while the College Football Playoff would also be in doubt. The SportsLine model has the Aggies, who have won three of the last four games in this rivalry, covering the spread (+8.5) in 63% of simulations. Bet on college football and more with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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