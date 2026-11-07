College football fans looking to bet on Saturday's Week 10 games should check out the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250, which gives new users $250 in bonus bets in the form of bet resets. There are several prominent matchups taking place on Saturday's slate, including a massive primetime showdown featuring Miami and Notre Dame. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses:

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Best bets for Saturday, Nov. 7

Before the season started, Oregon battling Ohio State would've been considered one of the games of the week when the schedule dropped. The Ducks have already lost three games and are unlikely to be competing in the College Football Playoff, while the Buckeyes are smarting from a loss to USC. Ohio State will still be without quarterback Julian Sayin, and a loss in this game could spell the end of its CFP aspirations. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, doesn't see that happening as Ohio State wins in 76% of simulations.

It's not quite like the rivalry of the 1980s, but Miami and Notre Dame have unlocked a new chapter of hatred when the two sides square off in Week 10 on Saturday. The Hurricanes beat the Irish last season in Week 1, which is what eventually kept the Irish out of the CFP and led to some questionable rule changes. Miami enters as the No. 1 team in the country, but Notre Dame has revenge on its mind. This is a low-scoring affair according to the SportsLine model, which sees Under 54.5 hitting in 58% of simulations. Bet on college football and more with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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