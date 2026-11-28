The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives new users $250 in bonus bets in the form of bet resets when you bet on Saturday's Rivalry Week college football games. Target Auburn vs. Alabama, Oregon vs. Washington, and more. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses:

See the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer from one of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for college football Saturday

A fixture of Rivalry Week is "The Game" between Michigan and Ohio State, but this one has lost a little luster with both squads out of College Football Playoff contention. The Wolverines could use a win to give Kyle Whittingham a boost in his first season in Ann Arbor, while the Buckeyes hope to complete Jeremiah Smith's Heisman Trophy campaign with a victory. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Buckeyes winning in 81% of simulations.

The Oregon Ducks looked like a dumpster fire over the first three weeks of the season, and their loss to Illinois appeared to dash all title hopes. However, the Ducks have a path to the Big Ten title game and CFP if they can defeat Washington and have other results go their way. The Huskies have not made good on their potential, but they have a strong defense and did just upset the defending national champion Indiana Hoosiers. The SportsLine model doesn't see much of a game, though, as Oregon wins in 89% of simulations. Bet on college football and more with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

Responsible gaming

Caesars Sportsbook takes responsible gaming seriously and gives users tools like setting betting activity alerts and taking timeouts in order to game responsibly. Those needing more assistance can find contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET and other resources on Caesars' platforms.