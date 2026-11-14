The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives new users $250 in bonus bets in the form of bet resets. College football continues on Saturday with games like Michigan vs. Oregon and Texas vs. LSU. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses:

See the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer from one of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Saturday, Nov. 14

Michigan and Oregon enter Saturday's showdown looking to salvage something from otherwise lost seasons. The Wolverines appeared to be a contender with a wild win over Western Michigan in Week 1 followed by a strong performance against Oklahoma in Week 2, but they've lost three of their last five games, including a 15-6 loss to in-state rival Michigan State. Oregon was a national title pick for many, but Dan Lanning's team cannot defend most opponents and star quarterback Dante Moore is done for the season. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Oregon winning in 80% of simulations.

Will a three-loss team make the CFP? Lane Kiffin and LSU are hoping to make their case when they host the Texas Longhorns on Saturday night in Baton Rouge. Texas has been inconsistent this season but has made plays when it needed to, most recently knocking off Missouri. LSU is trying to recover from a blowout loss to rival Alabama but has opportunities for signature wins against both Texas and Tennessee in the coming weeks. The SportsLine model sees plenty of points here, as Over 46.5 hits in 66.4% of simulations. Bet on college football and more with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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