College football fans can claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 and get up to $250 in bonus bets in the form of bet resets when they wager on Week 8 games, including a key SEC clash between Alabama and Texas A&M and a Big Ten primetime showdown between USC and Wisconsin. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your $250 in bonuses:

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Best bets for Saturday college football

Texas A&M and Alabama were both hoping to be College Football Playoff contenders in 2026, and this was supposed to be a huge Week 8 clash. The Aggies have already lost three games this season, but they could ruin Alabama's CFP chances by upsetting the Crimson Tide at home. Alabama lost to Tennessee in Week 7 and still has LSU on the schedule, so the margin for error for Kalen DeBoer's squad is gone. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Texas A&M covering the spread in 56% of simulations.

Luke Fickell was on the hot seat entering 2026, and he can take a big step towards preserving his job on Saturday when the Wisconsin Badgers battle the USC Trojans. Wisconsin already has a win over Penn State, and upsetting USC would set the Badgers up to potentially run the table the rest of the way. USC is 6-1 and has CFP aspirations, but this is the exact type of trap game Lincoln Riley has found himself on the wrong side of many times in his SoCal tenure. The SportsLine model doesn't see that happening on Saturday, as USC wins in 62% of simulations. Bet on college football and more with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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