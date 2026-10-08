The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives new Caesars users up to a $250 bonus in the form of $50 bet resets each day for five days, and this offer can be used on Thursday Night Football between the Buccaneers and Cowboys to kick off Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses:

Head to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for a breakdown of the terms and conditions of this offer at one of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Thursday Night Football

The Buccaneers entered 2026 with hopes to retake the NFC South, but an 0-4 start to the year has halted those aspirations. The offense has been a mess all year long, and things are even tougher now with Baker Mayfield sidelined with a thumb injury. Undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels made his first NFL start last week in a close loss to Green Bay, throwing one touchdown and also tossing two picks. Daniels has an ideal Week 5 matchup as Dallas' defense once again appears to be one of the worst in the league having allowed 28 points per game.

The Cowboys' offense, however, is incredible once again. CeeDee Lamb has 112 or more yards over each of the last three weeks, and he has four touchdown receptions. Javonte Williams rushed for three touchdowns last week and has six total touchdowns this year. The defense is a problem, but the offense can carry the load. At 2-2, Dallas is firmly in the NFC East race as New York is 3-1 and Philadelphia is also 2-2.

Dallas is a big home favorite, per Caesars Sportsbook NFL odds, and the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has Over 47.5 hitting in 70% of its simulations. Bet on NFL games and more with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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