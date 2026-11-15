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Best bets for Sunday, Nov. 15

All eyes will be on an NFC North tilt between the Vikings and Packers on Sunday. Minnesota has dropped two straight to slide to 6-2 while Green Bay has won five of six and is now 6-3 after blowing out New England last week. The Vikings have seen enough from their quarterback room this year and traded for former Minnesota starter Kirk Cousins from Las Vegas. Cousins has 20 touchdown passes this year, and his first test with his longtime team is a battle with the Packers at Lambeau Field. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Packers winning nearly 60% of the time.

In the later slate, the 49ers visit the Cowboys in a battle of two of the best offenses the NFL has to offer. The 49ers returned from their bye week with a blowout win over Las Vegas to move to 7-1, and the Cowboys are now 4-5 after surviving a scare in Indianapolis. These offenses are both in the top six of scoring, but the Dallas defense is again among the NFL's worst while San Francisco has a top-five scoring defense. The SportsLine model expects a shootout with Over 55.5 points occurring in 64% of simulations.

Sunday Night Football is a massive AFC North matchup between the Steelers and Bengals. These are two of the best teams in the league at 6-2 each, and the Steelers won the first matchup between these rivals 30-27 in Week 3. The Bengals have the No. 2 scoring offense and are middle of the pack defensively. It's flipped for the Steelers, who are No. 4 in scoring defense and are average on offense. The model has Cincy covering as a 3.5-point favorite 54% of the time. Bet on NFL Week 10 games with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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