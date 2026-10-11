With 13 NFL games set for Sunday, sports bettors can claim the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250, which gives new users up to a $250 bonus in the form of $50 bet resets each day for five days. This offer can be used on any NFL Week 5 games, including 49ers vs. Seahawks and Ravens vs. Falcons. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses:

See the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer from one of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Sunday, Oct. 11

The 49ers visit the Seahawks in a battle of top NFC contenders. The 49ers are one of three 4-0 teams remaining, while the Seahawks are 3-1 to kick off 2026. San Francisco has gotten great play from Brock Purdy, who looks like an MVP candidate with 11 passing touchdowns so far, four to George Kittle. The Seahawks have had a strange start to the year offensively with Sam Darnold missing most of Week 1 and all of Week 2 before returning in Week 3. Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been elite to kick off the year, but the Hawks need to find a more consistent run game. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has Seattle covering as a 3-point home favorite in 62% of simulations.

Baltimore and Atlanta clash to wrap up the day on Sunday Night Football, and it'll be a tougher game for the Ravens with Lamar Jackson out with an ankle injury. Tyler Huntley will get his first start of the season as a result. The Ravens are 3-1 while the Falcons are 2-2. But Atlanta has been on fire the last two weeks, winning by a combined 80-38 margin with Michael Penix Jr. under center. Bijan Robinson has run wild the last two weeks with 339 rushing yards and four touchdowns. The SportsLine model has Over 43.5 hitting in 66% of simulations. Bet on NFL Week 5 games with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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