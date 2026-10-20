The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives users up to $250 in bonus bets in the form of bet resets. The 2026-27 NBA season gets underway with the NBA Tip-Off on Tuesday. The reigning champion New York Knicks will raise their banner against the Philadelphia 76ers, who were busy this offseason adding LeBron James and Jaylen Brown to the team. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get up to $250 in bonuses:

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Best bets for Tuesday, Oct. 20

The Knicks had one of the most dominant playoff runs in NBA history and enter this season as the reigning champs. Their first test of the year is a battle with the visiting 76ers, who have a lot of hype around them after adding both James and Brown to the roster. Jalen Brunson and Co. are primed and ready for a title defense, while the 76ers are hoping the additions of James and Brown help them win their first title since the 1982-83 season. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has Under 232.5 as its top play as that hits in 62% of simulations.

In the Western Conference, we have a rematch of last year's conference finals with the Oklahoma City Thunder visiting the San Antonio Spurs. Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs ended the Thunder's hopes for a championship repeat in the WCF, but San Antonio had no answers for the Knicks, particularly in the second half, against New York in the NBA Finals. Both teams return essentially the same lineups from last year, and these squads figure to be in the NBA title mix all year long. The SportsLine model has Under 230.5 hitting in 68% of simulations. Bet on NBA games and more with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 and get up to $250 in bonuses:

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