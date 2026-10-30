The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives new users up to a $250 bonus in the form of $50 bet resets each day for five days. Bettors have plenty of options on Friday, including a pair of college football games in Tulane vs. Charlotte and Baylor vs. UCF. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses:

For the terms and conditions of this offer at one of the best sports betting apps, visit the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page.

Best bets for Friday, Oct. 30

Starting in the AAC, Tulane has a matchup with Charlotte on the docket for Friday night. The Green Wave have taken an expected step back after last year's College Football Playoff appearance resulted in head coach Jon Sumrall leaving for Florida and taking a lot of Tulane's players with him. Will Hall has the Green Wave off to a 3-4 start so far. The 49ers are a different story. After going 1-11 last year, they're just 1-6 this season. Charlotte is coming off its first win of 2026, though, taking down Temple. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, has Tulane covering as a 8.5-point favorite in 68% of simulations.

Over in the Big 12, Baylor visits UCF in a noteworthy clash. The Bears are entering new territory after head coach Dave Aranda was fired after a 4-3 start and two straight losses. They'll contend with a Knights side that moved to 4-3 with a massive win over then-No. 2 BYU. UCF is 4-0 at home this year, and this game is in Orlando. The SportsLine model has Over 48.5 hitting 63.1% of the time for an 'A' grade. Bet on college football and more with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

Responsible gaming

Caesars Sportsbook offers different ways to help bettors game responsibly. The different resources and tools available on its platform include gaming limits, activity alerts and providing contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET (call or text 24/7).