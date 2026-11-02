The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives new users $250 in bonus bets in the form of bet resets. Monday Night Football rounds out Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season, and football fans will be able to see two playoff contenders take the field when the Chicago Bears visit the Seattle Seahawks. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses:

For the terms and condtions of this offer at one of the best sports betting apps, vist the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page.

Best bets for Bears vs. Seahawks MNF

The Bears come into Monday's game with some extra time off after beating the Patriots on Thursday Night Football in Week 7. The Seahawks got to stay home for the week after dominating the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in Week 7. It was arguably the best performance by any defense all season, as the Seahawks prevented Kansas City from taking a single snap in the red zone.

Seattle's defense has been lights-out at home for the most part, but the 49ers did have success against this unit and Chicago could find some openings. Caleb Williams, Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III are playing well, while Rome Odunze returns to the Pacific Northwest where he made plenty of big plays as a member of the Washington Huskies.

While Seattle's offense hasn't been the best, the Seahawks are getting Zach Charbonnet back for this game. That should take some pressure off Sam Darnold and Jaxon Smith-Njigba as they try to get through a Bears defense which has allowed plenty of big plays but can be opportunistic with takeaways.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Seahawks winning in 68% of simulations. The model has Seattle covering the spread in 60% of simulations for an "A" grade and sees Over 46.5 points hitting in 52% of simulations. Bet on Bears vs. Seahawks Monday Night Football with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

Responsible gaming

Caesars Sportsbook takes responsible gaming seriously and gives users plenty of tools to game responsibly, including setting betting activity alerts and taking timeouts. Those needing more assistance can find contact information for helplines and other resources on Caesars Sportsbook's platforms.