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Best bets for Bengals-Commanders MNF

Monday's prime-time showdown in the nation's capital pits the red-hot Bengals against a Commanders team hoping to keep pace in the NFC East. The Bengals have the MVP favorite in quarterback Joe Burrow, who has led this offense to at least 31 points in each of the last five games. Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Chase Brown have also been key contributors for Cincinnati's offense, but Burrow is the center of the machine. Cincinnati's defense has improved from a season ago, thanks in large part to the trade for Dexter Lawrence. The Bengals have struggled against the run but are stout against the pass and have largely kept opponents off the scoreboard.

The Commanders beat Cincinnati 38-33 on a Monday evening affair in 2024, a game that saw star quarterback Jayden Daniels throw for 254 yards and two touchdowns while adding another score on the ground. Daniels has battled plenty of injuries over the last two seasons but should be good to go for this one. Stefon Diggs has emerged as Washington's top receiving target with Terry McLaurin sidelined, and the Commanders might be able to exploit Cincinnati's run defense with Jacory Croskey-Merritt returning from injured reserve. The big question will be whether the Commanders' 31st-ranked pass defense can slow down Burrow and Co.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, sees value on Washington as the Commanders win 45% of the time as plus-money underdogs. Washington covers the spread in 56% of simulations and Over 54.5 hits in 52% of simulations. Bet on NFL Week 11 Monday Night Football with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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