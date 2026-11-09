The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives new users $250 in bonus bets via bet resets. The Buffalo Bills will try to keep their winning ways going when they head to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses:

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Best bets for Bills vs. Vikings MNF

Minnesota has turned to Carson Wentz at quarterback for this game due to Kyler Murray suffering a hamstring injury. Wentz will have a healthy skill group at his disposal, with Jordan Addison and Jordan Mason recently returning from injuries to bolster a unit that already includes Justin Jefferson, Aaron Jones and T.J. Hockenson. However, the Vikings truly will be relying on their defense to slow down the Bills. Minnesota has the league's best scoring defense, giving up just 13.3 points per game.

The Bills have the league's best offense at 33.3 points per game, so they'll be trying to solve the Brian Flores puzzle, which few teams have been able to do. Josh Allen is looking like an MVP candidate once again, and he got top receiver DJ Moore back last week in a win over the Ravens. Moore is still battling a shoulder injury but does not have a designation for Monday's game. James Cook will also be a factor on the ground, as the Vikings have been slightly more susceptible to giving up chunk plays in the run game.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Vikings winning in 47% of simulations to bring value as plus-money underdogs. The model also sees Over 44.5 cashing in 48% of simulations. Bet on Bills vs. Vikings NFL Week 9 MNF with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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