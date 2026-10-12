The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives new users $250 in bonuses in the form of bet resets. Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season concludes with the Buffalo Bills visiting the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football in what could be a potential Super Bowl preview. The Bills lost in Week 4 to the Patriots on a late touchdown, while the Rams came back to beat the Eagles to move to 2-2. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses:

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Best bets for Monday, Oct. 12

The Bills and Rams met two years ago in Los Angeles in a wild 44-42 win for the Rams. The stars on both sides are largely the same, with Josh Allen and James Cook leading the Bills while Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams and Puka Nacua headline the Rams. Myles Garrett remains sidelined for L.A. but Aaron Donald is set to be back after missing Week 4. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, does not see a lot of points as Under 54.5 hits in 63% of simulations.

The AL's top two seeds entering the MLB Playoffs will face off in the ALCS when the Cleveland Guardians take on the Tampa Bay Rays. The Guardians came back from a 2-0 ALDS deficit to beat the White Sox 3-2, while the Rays took care of the Yankees in three games. Tampa gives the ball to Drew Rasmussen (16-5, 2.67 ERA) while Cleveland sends out Foster Griffin (15-6, 3.60 ERA). The SportsLine model has Tampa Bay taking Game 1 in 60% of simulations. Bet on Bills-Rams NFL Week 5 MNF and Guardians-Rays ALCS Game 1 with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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