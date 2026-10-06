The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives new users up to $250 in bet resets over five days. The MLB playoffs continue on Tuesday with a pair of NLDS matchups, including the Braves hosting the Dodgers with that series locked up at 1-1. There's also college football on the docket with Southern Miss visiting Troy in Sun Belt play. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your $250 in bonuses:

Head to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for a breakdown of the terms and conditions of this offer at one of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Tuesday, Oct. 6

The Dodgers took Game 1 from the Braves behind a strong start from Tarik Skubal, but Atlanta stole home-field advantage for the remainder of this series with a 3-2 win in Game 2 as the team's bullpen really shined. The two squads will turn to star pitchers on Tuesday for Game 3 with Chris Sale getting the nod for the Braves against Dodgers star and reigning World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Sale pitched twice in the Braves' first-round series win over Philadelphia, while Yamamoto etched his place in Dodgers history with an unbelievable World Series run last year against Toronto. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has Atlanta taking Game 3 in 52% of simulations.

College football Tuesday? College football Tuesday. The Sun Belt takes center stage for football fans with Southern Miss clashing with Troy. These SBC West foes are playing their first conference game of the year, with Troy entering Tuesday 2-2 and Southern Miss 1-3. The Trojans have dropped two straight, but they're a perfect 2-0 at home this year. Southern Miss is on a three-game losing streak and has yet to win away from home in 2026. The SportsLine model has the Golden Eagles covering as 10.5-point underdogs in 58% of simulations. Bet on MLB, college football and more with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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