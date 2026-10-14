The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives new users up to a $250 bonus in the form of $50 bet resets each day for five days. Bettors wanting to take advantage of this offer can do so on Wednesday with Game 3 of the NLCS between the Brewers and Dodgers, as well as when looking ahead to Seahawks vs. Broncos on Thursday Night Football. The Dodgers are -180 money line favorites (risk $180 to win $100) in Game 3, according to the latest Brewers vs. Dodgers odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses:

See the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer from one of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Wednesday, Oct. 14

The Brewers are humming. After recording a franchise-best 103 wins in the regular season, Milwaukee has gone 5-1 to begin the postseason, including taking a 2-0 lead over the Dodgers in the NLCS. Los Angeles dominated this series a year ago, limiting Milwaukee to four total runs in a four-game sweep. Now, the Dodgers are on their heels as they return home to L.A. to try and get back into this series. The Brewers will roll with Robert Gasser as part of a bullpen game, and the Dodgers will hand the ball to two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has the Brewers covering the +1.5 run line in more than 70% of simulations for an 'A' grade.

Looking ahead to Thursday Night Football, a pair of 3-2 teams with Super Bowl aspirations meet as the Broncos host the Seahawks in Denver. Seattle is fresh off a 32-29 loss to the 49ers that saw the team commit four turnovers. Denver is coming off another close win, this one over the Chargers, as the Broncos' offense looks to get rolling. That will be tough on a short week against a Seattle defense that was the best in football in 2025. The Seahawks are slight road favorites here, but the SportsLine model has Denver winning at plus money in 46% of simulations to return value at current odds. Bet on MLB and NFL games with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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