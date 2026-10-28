The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives new users up to a $250 bonus in the form of $50 bet resets each day for five days. Sports fans can use this offer on Wednesday for World Series Game 5 between the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers, top college football or NBA games as well as to get ready for Thursday Night Football between the Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses:

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Best bets for Wednesday, Oct. 28

It took extra innings, but the Tampa Bay Rays stayed alive in the World Series and forced a Game 5 at Tropicana Field on Wednesday. But the win was costly with superstar Junior Caminero pulling up limping in the 12th inning and projected Game 5 starter Nick Martinez being forced into service. Tampa Bay may be forced to piece the game together with a parade of relievers and Caminero's effectiveness may be limited. Milwaukee will hand the ball to likely NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob Misiorowski. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Over hitting 68.5% of the time.

Looking ahead to Thursday Night Football, a pair of playoff teams from last year clash with the Packers hosting the Panthers. Green Bay fell to 4-3 with a narrow loss at Detroit, and Carolina was blown out by Tampa Bay to slide to 3-3 on the year. This is an important matchup for both sides with the Packers currently last in the loaded NFC North while the Panthers are trying to stay atop the NFC South. The Packers win in 72% of the SportsLine model's simulations. Bet on the World Series, NFL games and more with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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