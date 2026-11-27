The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives new users up to a $250 bonus in the form of $50 bet resets each day for five days. It's Black Friday, which means we have an NFL clash between the 8-2 Denver Broncos and 6-4 Pittsburgh Steelers on tap. The Steelers waived quarterback Aaron Rodgers, leaving Mason Rudolph to start. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses:

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Best bets for Broncos vs. Steelers NFL Black Friday

The Steelers are in desperate need of a win after losing two straight to fall to 6-4, but things got more complicated this week with the news that Aaron Rodgers was benched on Tuesday. By Wednesday night, he was released. This came after Pittsburgh was embarrassed on Sunday Night Football by Cincinnati in Week 10 and then struggled to score against a Philadelphia team that had lost seven in a row before pulling off the upset in Week 11. At 6-4, the Steelers' AFC North hopes are still there, but they can't afford many more slip ups, and Mason Rudolph is now the guy tasked with getting Pittsburgh's offense moving in the right direction.

The Broncos are red hot as winners of six in a row and while their yardage numbers aren't pretty on offense or defense, they score enough and limit their opponents to keep on winning. Denver also has found something with rookie running back Jonah Coleman, who rushed for three touchdowns last week and has five scores over his last three games. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Steelers winning 43% of the time at plus money, even with the change at QB. Bet on the NFL and more with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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