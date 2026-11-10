The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives new users $250 in bonus bets via bet resets. Sports action rolls along on Tuesday with college football, NBA and NHL, including a MACtion battle between Ohio and Miami-Ohio. In the NBA, it's a game between two Eastern Conference leaders with the Boston Celtics visiting the Philadelphia 76ers. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses:

For the terms and conditions of this offer at one of the best sports betting apps, visit the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page.

Best bets for Tuesday, Nov. 10

The MAC features just one team with an unbeaten conference record, and that's Ohio. The Bobcats are a perfect 5-0 in conference play and will put that on the line on Tuesday against the RedHawks of Miami-Ohio. The RedHawks enter this MAC tilt with a 5-4 overall record and a 3-2 conference record. Ohio is 7-2 overall this season and is riding a six-game winning streak. Miami-Ohio fell 34-31 in overtime to Buffalo last week. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, has Over 47.5 as its top play, with that side of the total hitting nearly 60% of the time.

The two top teams in the NBA's Eastern Conference will do battle on Tuesday when the 76ers host the Celtics. Boston is second in the East at 8-2 and has won three in a row. Philadelphia is a hair better at 9-2 overall, and the 76ers are winners of six of their last seven. They rebounded from a blowout loss to Cleveland two games ago by beating the Bulls in Chicago. The SportsLine model is big on the Celtics as they win nearly 70% of the time. Bet on the NBA, college football and more with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

Responsible gaming

Caesars Sportsbook offers a variety of different tools and resources to help bettors game responsibly. These options include wager and deposit limits, activity alerts and timeout options. Caesars also shares contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.