The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives new users up to a $250 bonus in the form of $50 bet resets each day for five days. The Chargers will try to get their first win of 2026 against the unbeaten Chiefs, and Sunday Night Football pits the Cowboys against the Packers. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get up to $250 in bonuses:

See the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer from one of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Sunday, Oct. 18

The Chargers went 11-6 and made the playoffs last year while the Chiefs went 6-11. However, it's Kansas City that enters Week 6 at 4-0 while L.A. is 0-5. The Chargers' defense has been fine, but the offense has fallen off a cliff. The Chargers are 30th in points per game as Justin Herbert and Co. are searching for answers. The Chiefs, on the other hand, look like their past Super Bowl selves with Patrick Mahomes cooking and new running back Kenneth Walker III off to a blistering start to 2026. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Chiefs covering as 8.5-point favorites in 57% of simulations for an 'A' grade.

The Packers got a big blowout win over Chicago last week to move to 3-2 and now host the 2-3 Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Dallas is reeling after a stunning home loss to Tampa Bay as a big favorite last Thursday, and the Packers' offense has to be excited about facing the Cowboys' leaky defense. The model has Green Bay winning 58% of the time for an 'A' grade. Bet on NFL with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 and get up to $250 in bonuses:

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