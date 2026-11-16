Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season concludes on Monday, Nov. 16 with the Los Angeles Chargers heading to Maryland to face the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. Sports fans interested in betting on this game and more on Monday can use the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 to get $250 in bonus bets in the form of bet resets. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses:

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Best bets for Chargers-Ravens MNF

The Chargers are still looking for their first win of the season, and this might be their best chance to get one. The Ravens lost Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley to injuries, and they made a trade for Jacoby Brissett in a desperate attempt to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Ravens believe Jackson will return at some point this season. Los Angeles' struggles have been largely due to a cascade of injuries, but Justin Herbert has not played well. He is completing only 61% of his passes and has thrown 11 interceptions to six touchdowns. Baltimore's defense has not been great but could have a massive outing in prime time against Herbert.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Chargers covering the spread in 51% of simulations. Los Angeles has value as a plus-money underdog that wins in 40% of simulations, and the model has Over 39 hitting in 61% of simulations. Bet on Chargers vs. Ravens NFL Week 10 Monday Night Football with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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