The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives new users up to a $250 bonus in the form of $50 bet resets each day for five days. Bettors can use this offer on Thanksgiving Day, which features a three-game NFL slate of Bears at Lions, Eagles at Cowboys and Chiefs at Bills. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses:

See the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer from one of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Thanksgiving NFL

A busy Thanksgiving slate kicks off with a massive NFC North matchup between the Bears and Lions. These rivals are tied atop the NFC North at 8-2, and they're both hot. Detroit has won six in a row and Chicago has won five in a row. Each offense is elite, Chicago's defense is a top-10 unit and Detroit's defense has rounded into form of late. There's also the angle of Bears head coach Ben Johnson being a longtime Detroit assistant, and he's 0-2 against the Lions. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has Detroit winning 61% of the time at plus money for an 'A' grade.

The Cowboys' annual Thanksgiving showdown is set, this time against the Eagles. Dallas has won three of five to move to 5-6, once again showcasing a dynamic offense and a suspect defense. The Cowboys have scored 91 points over the last two weeks while allowing 76. The Eagles just snapped a seven-game losing streak with an upset over the Steelers with the defense shining, allowing just 16 points. Philadelphia has given up 35 points total over the last two weeks. The model sees value backing the Eagles, who win 31% of the time as sizable plus-money underdogs.

Thanksgiving wraps up with a massive rivalry clash between the Chiefs and Bills in a battle for AFC supremacy. The Bills are tied for the NFL's best record at 9-1, while the Chiefs are right behind at 8-2. Buffalo's offense has been elite all year long and has scored the most points in the AFC. The Chiefs have allowed the fewest points in the conference and have a great scoring offense as well, but they'll be without lead running back Kenneth Walker III for the third game in a row, though rookie Emmett Johnson has played exceptionally in his stead. Kansas City is searching for a signature win after going 1-2 against Denver and Seattle while the rest of its wins have been against sub-.500 teams. The model has Buffalo covering as 3-point favorites in 50% of simulations. Bet on NFL Thanksgiving games and more NFL games with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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