The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives new users up to a $250 bonus in the form of $50 bet resets each day for five days. Week 8 of the NFL season is here, and there's no shortage of awesome matchups like the Lions hosting the Vikings, the Chiefs visiting the Broncos and the Eagles taking on the Commanders on Sunday Night Football. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses:

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Best bets for Sunday, Nov. 1

The NFC North has a very interesting matchup in store for us on Sunday with the Lions hosting the Vikings. This is a strength on strength battle as Detroit's No. 2-ranked scoring offense clashes with Minnesota's No. 1-ranked scoring defense. The Lions have elite playmakers across the board while the Vikings' blitz-heavy attack has them slotted as the NFL's last undefeated team. The Vikings' scuffling offense also gets a good matchup here against a Lions defense that, while better lately, has largely struggled in 2026. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Lions winning in more than 60% of simulations.

The AFC West has one of the top games of the day this weekend as the Chiefs visit the Broncos. Kansas City just fell to 5-1 after losing in blowout fashion at Seattle while failing to even make it to the red zone. Denver is 5-2 overall, winning five straight since the Chiefs blew the Broncos out in Week 1. A Chiefs win keeps them atop the AFC West while a Broncos win would have both K.C. and Denver at 6-2. Denver wins in 49% of the SportsLine model's simulations as a slight home underdog.

Week 8's Sunday slate concludes with an NFC East clash between the reeling Eagles and the Commanders. Washington is coming off its bye week and is 1-4-1 as all eyes are on Dan Quinn and whether he can salvage his job. Philadelphia is also a team that could see major changes up ahead after falling to Dallas last week. The Eagles are now 2-5 and are losers of five straight games as the team searches for answers with Jalen Hurts done for the season. The SportsLine model has Washington covering the spread in the majority of simulations. Bet on NFL Week 8 games with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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