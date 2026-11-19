The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives new users up to a $250 bonus in the form of $50 bet resets each day for five days. Bettors can use this offer on Thursday Night Football, an AFC South clash between the 3-7 Indianapolis Colts and 3-6 Houston Texans. Houston is a 12.5-point favorite, per Caesars Sportsbook's NFL odds. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get up to a $250 bonus:

See the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer from one of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Thursday Night Football

These teams entered the year with very different expectations yet find themselves in a similar spot. Houston went 12-5 last year despite an 0-3 start and now finds itself out of the playoff picture at 3-6. Indianapolis was seen as maybe a sneaky Wild Card team, but few saw them competing this year. The Colts are 3-7 and had a massive fire sale ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Houston's once-terrifying defense is hardly that this year, even with Will Anderson Jr. leading the NFL with 10.5 sacks. CJ Stroud has played well at quarterback with Nico Collins continuing to shine, but the run game is a non-factor and the team just can't win close games. Houston has five one-score losses, including a 19-17 defeat to the Colts back in Week 3.

As for the Colts, basically everyone of note besides Jonathan Taylor, Sauce Gardner, Tyler Warren and Daniel Jones was traded. Indy was able to use a skeleton squad to beat Miami 24-22 last week, but the Dolphins had a quarterback making his first career start. Little has gone right on either side of the ball for the Colts this season.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has Over 44.5 hitting 66% of the time for its top play. Bet on Thursday Night Football and more NFL games with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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