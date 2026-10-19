The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives users up to $250 in bonus bets in the form of bet resets. Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season concludes with Monday Night Football as the San Francisco 49ers host the Washington Commanders. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get up to $250 in bonuses:

Head to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page to see the terms and conditions of this offer at one of the top sports betting apps.

Best bets for Monday, Oct. 19

Jayden Daniels was pedestrian through the air in his return to action in Week 5, but his 103 yards on the ground and two scores will give the 49ers something to think about on Monday. Daniels' ability to extend plays and drives will be key against this San Francisco squad, which is humming despite a string of injuries to key players. Brock Purdy is playing like an MVP candidate with 13 touchdowns to just two interceptions through five games. Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle have been productive, while new addition Mike Evans has also been contributing. Evans is officially considered questionable for Monday but is likely to suit up. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the 49ers covering the spread in 52% of simulations. However, it does see value on the Commanders on the money line as Washington pulls off the upset in 32% of simulations as a sizable underdog. Bet on Commanders-49ers Week 6 MNF with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 and get up to $250 in bonuses:

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