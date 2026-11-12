The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives new users up to a $250 bonus in the form of $50 bet resets each day for five days. Bettors can use this offer on Thursday Night Football as the New York Giants host the Washington Commanders to kick off Week 10. The Giants are 5-2-1 and sit atop the NFC East standings, and the Commanders are 2-5-1. New York is a 2.5-point favorite, per Caesars Sportsbook's NFL odds. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses:

See the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer from one of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Thursday Night Football

The last time we saw these teams play, we were left scratching our heads. Washington had the ball deep in New York territory with little time remaining in overtime, but Jayden Daniels took a knee and had no urgency to get back up. The issue? The Commanders had no timeouts, so they couldn't kick a field goal. The game ended in a baffling 27-27 tie.

The Giants have won two of three since then as they're in full control of the NFC East in John Harbaugh's first year in New York. The Commanders have dropped two of three since the tie and are one of the NFC's worst squads so far this season. New York is expected to have J.J. McCarthy back at quarterback after he was knocked out of Week 9 due to a hip pointer.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Commanders winning 52% of the time at plus money. Bet on Thursday Night Football and more NFL games with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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