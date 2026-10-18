The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives new users up to a $250 bonus in the form of $50 bet resets each day for five days. Sunday Night Football pits the Cowboys against the Packers. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get up to $250 in bonuses:

See the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer from one of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Sunday, Oct. 18

The Packers got a big blowout win over Chicago last week to move to 3-2 and now host the 2-3 Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Dallas is reeling after a stunning home loss to Tampa Bay as a big favorite last Thursday, and the Packers' offense has to be excited about facing the Cowboys' leaky defense. The model has Green Bay winning 58% of the time for an 'A' grade. Bet on NFL with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 and get up to $250 in bonuses:

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