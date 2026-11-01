The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives new users up to a $250 bonus in the form of $50 bet resets each day for five days. Week 8 of the NFL season is here, and there's no shortage of must-see matchups like Eagles taking on the Commanders on Sunday Night Football. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses:

See the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer from one of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Sunday, Nov. 1

Week 8's Sunday slate concludes with an NFC East clash between the reeling Eagles and the Commanders. Washington is coming off its bye week and is 1-4-1 as all eyes are on Dan Quinn and whether he can salvage his job. Philadelphia is also a team that could see major changes up ahead after falling to Dallas last week. The Eagles are now 2-5 and are losers of five straight games as the team searches for answers with Jalen Hurts done for the season. The SportsLine model has Washington covering the spread in the majority of simulations. Bet on NFL Week 8 games with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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