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Best bets for Tuesday, Sept. 22

We'll start with baseball and a battle between two American League playoff teams with the Cleveland Guardians visiting the Boston Red Sox. The Guardians have overtaken Chicago for the AL Central lead, and they're trying to keep it that way with just a few games remaining. Cleveland owns a one-game lead in the AL Central entering Tuesday. Boston clinched a playoff spot already and is almost certainly going to enter the postseason as the No. 2 Wild Card team behind New York. It's a battle of young lefties in Boston on Tuesday with Parker Messick (12-9, 2.57 ERA) starting for the Guardians against Red Sox starter Payton Tolle (9-6, 3.02 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has the Over on 6.5 total runs hitting in 65.8% of simulations.

Looking ahead to Thursday, the Packers are 1-1 after a rocky start to the year while the Falcons are 0-2 and searching for answers. Green Bay blew a big fourth-quarter lead in a loss to Minnesota in Week 1 before needing overtime to take down the New York Jets on Sunday. The Falcons kept things close with a seven-point loss to Pittsburgh to kick off the season before getting blown out by Carolina at home in Week 2. The Falcons were supposed to start Tua Tagovailoa under center, but a surprise back injury has kept him in street clothes and caused Cooper Rush to start. Rush didn't do much in Weeks 1 or 2 and was benched for Jack Strand. Michael Penix Jr. is set to start in Week 3 as he returns from a knee injury. The SportsLine model has Green Bay covering as 6.5-point favorites in 55% of simulations. Bet on MLB and NFL games with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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