The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives new users up to a $250 bonus in the form of $50 bet resets each day for five days. You can use your bonuses on NFL Thursday Night Football between the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers as well as a Thursday college football clash between Liberty and Coastal Carolina, or target the full slate of MLB games today. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses:

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Best bets for Wednesday, Sept. 23

The Packers are trying to find more consistency after a strange start to 2026, while the Falcons are trying to get right in any way possible. Green Bay lost to Minnesota in a game that the team seemingly had full control, but the Vikings scored 22 unanswered to win. The Packers beat the New York Jets in Week 2, but they needed overtime to do so. The Falcons, on the other hand, have been dismal offensively with 16 points between two games. They're 0-2 and need answers at quarterback, and Michael Penix Jr. will start in Week 3 after Cooper Rush started started Weeks 1 and 2. The defense also had a rough going in Week 2, which resulted in a 34-3 loss to Carolina. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has Green Bay covering as a 6.5-point favorite in 55% of simulations.

Liberty and Coastal Carolina meet in a non-conference tilt on Thursday with the Flames representing Conference USA and the Chanticleers repping the Sun Belt. The Flames enter this matchup at 2-1, having won each of their last two games after dropping a 20-13 decision to James Madison to begin 2026. Coastal Carolina is 1-2 with losses to West Virginia and Delaware and a win over Fordham. The Chanticleers play host on Thursday, but the SportsLine model has the Flames winning in 75% of simulations. Bet on college football and NFL games with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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