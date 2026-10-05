The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives new users up to $250 in bet resets over five days. Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season concludes with a division matchup as the Atlanta Falcons face the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. According to the latest Falcons vs. Saints odds at Caesars Sportsbook, Atlanta is a 1.5-point underdog on the road. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your $250 in bonuses:

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Best bets for Falcons vs. Saints

Atlanta comes into Monday's game with some extended rest after playing last Thursday in Green Bay. The Saints lost to the Raiders at home, and will be without running back Travis Etienne for at least the next four games due to a hamstring injury. Michael Penix Jr. looked spry in his return to action on Thursday against the Packers, while Tyler Shough has been dealing for the Saints. New Orleans has had to mount comebacks in most of its contests this year, but the Saints were able to keep pace with the Raiders for most of Week 3 before another controversial fumble call went against them.

Jordyn Tyson still hasn't been cleared to return for New Orleans but Chris Olave and Juwan Johnson have gotten off to fast starts this season. They'll look to exploit a Falcons defense that put the clamps on Green Bay last week but has struggled in general for the early part of the season. Three Falcons defensive players are considered questionable for this game.

The Saints are 1.5-point favorites at Caesars Sportsbook and the total comes in at 47.5. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Falcons covering the spread in 51% of simulations and Over 47.5 hitting in 52% of simulations. Bet on Falcons vs. Saints NFL Week 4 Monday Night Football with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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