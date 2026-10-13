The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives new users $250 in bonuses in the form of bet resets. This offer can be used on Tuesday, Oct. 13, which features Game 2 of the ALCS with the Cleveland Guardians up 1-0 on the Tampa Bay Rays, or college football games like FIU visiting Jacksonville State in Conference USA action. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses:

Head to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page to see the terms and conditions of this offer at one of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Tuesday, Oct. 13

The Rays were tied for the best home record in MLB this year, but that home cooking didn't save them in Game 1 of the ALCS. Cleveland got the upper hand in this battle for the pennant with a 7-3 win that saw the Guardians score all seven of their runs between the sixth and ninth innings. Lefty rookie Parker Messick will be tasked with helping the Guardians take a 2-0 series lead before returning home, while the Rays turn to Freddy Peralta, who turned his fortunes around after starting the year in New York. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has Tampa Bay winning in 57% of its simulations.

Conference USA takes center stage on Tuesday with Jacksonville State hosting FIU. This is a big game for the conference as the Jaguars are 4-2 overall and 2-0 in CUSA play while the Panthers are 3-2 and 1-0 in conference play thus far. Jacksonville State has won three straight after a 1-2 start, and FIU is in the midst of a two-game win streak, though the Panthers have yet to win on the road this year. The SportsLine model's top play here is taking the Over on 43.5 as that hits in 66.2% of simulations for an 'A' grade. Bet on Guardians-Rays ALCS Game 2 and college football with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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