The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives new Caesars users up to a $250 bonus in the form of $50 bet resets each day for five days. Bettors can check out this offer on Wednesday both for the MLB playoffs as well as Thursday Night Football between the Browns and Steelers. According to the latest NFL odds, the Steelers are favored by 2.5 points on the road against the Browns. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses:

See the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer from one of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Wednesday, Sept. 30

The Yankees and Red Sox battle in the Wild Card Series in Game 2, and it's win or go home time. New York took Game 1 9-0, so the Yankees can secure a series win on Wednesday and advance to the ALDS, where a date with the Tampa Bay Rays awaits. For the Red Sox, this means their season is on the line on Wednesday, and a win is needed to force a winner-take-all Game 3 on Thursday. Game 2 features another great pitching matchup with Sonny Gray (18-5, 2.72 ERA) starting for Boston while New York turns to Max Fried (5-5, 2.80 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has the Over hitting better than 60% of the time.

Looking ahead to Thursday Night Football, we've got an AFC North tilt to kick off Week 4 with the Browns hosting the Steelers. Each team in the division is 2-1, which is a bit surprising, largely due to the Browns' presence. Many had expected Cleveland to be a bottom feeder this year, but the Browns have knocked off Tampa Bay and Carolina over the last two weeks. Pittsburgh beat Atlanta in Week 1 and Cincinnati last week. The SportsLine model has the Steelers winning in more than 60% of model simulations. Bet on MLB and NFL games with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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