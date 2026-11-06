The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives new users up to a $250 bonus in the form of $50 bet resets each day for five days. Friday's three-game college football slate features Nebraska vs. Illinois, New Mexico vs. Nevada, and Arizona vs. TCU. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses:

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Best bets for Friday, Nov. 6

Two Big Ten rivals clash with Illinois hosting Nebraska. The Cornhuskers are licking their wounds after another one-score loss, this time a 17-10 defeat to Washington in a game where Nebraska had a 10-3 lead with less than two minutes remaining. The Fighting Illini have not been pretty, but they're winners of three straight. Each side enters this matchup at 5-3. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, has the Cornhuskers covering as 4.5-point road favorites in the majority of simulations.

New Mexico is one of the surprise teams of the year. Jason Eck has quickly turned the Lobos into a winner. They're 7-1 and ranked No. 22 in the nation after winning nine games in Eck's first season in 2025. The Lobos clash with Nevada on Friday, and the Wolfpack are 3-5 and are coming off a shutout loss to unbeaten UCLA. The SportsLine model has the Lobos winning nearly 80% of the time. Bet on college football and more with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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