The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives new users up to a $250 bonus in the form of $50 bet resets each day for five days. Friday features three college football games, including Illinois vs. UCLA, one of two unbeaten teams left in the nation this season. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses:

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Best bets for Friday, Nov. 13

The Big Ten features a massive game on Friday with 9-0 UCLA hosting 6-3 Illinois. The Bruins are one of two undefeated teams left at the FBS level this season, the other being Utah. It's been a great first year for Bob Chesney in Los Angeles, even with the team having to roll with backup quarterback Ty Dieffenbach after starter Nico Iamaleava tore his ACL last month. The Bruins' next test is a tough one with Illinois riding a four-game win streak. Bret Bielema's squad played last Friday and beat Nebraska, so the Illini are on regular rest while the Bruins are on a short week. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, has Illinois covering in 54% of simulations.

The late game comes in the Big 12, where Houston visits Colorado. The Cougars are 7-2 and are still very much in the Big 12 title game picture, which could help them sneak into the College Football Playoff. The Buffaloes are in the midst of another trying year under Deion Sanders as they're just 3-6 overall with a 1-5 Big 12 record. The SportsLine model expects points here, with Over 51.5 hitting nearly 60% of the time. Bet on college football and more with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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