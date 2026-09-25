The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives new users up to a $250 bonus in the form of $50 bet resets each day for five days. Friday features a Big Ten college football clash between No. 5 Indiana and Northwestern before a loaded day of games on Saturday. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses:

Visit the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for all the terms and conditions of this offer from one of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Friday, Sept. 25

The Hoosiers are the reigning national champions after a 16-0 season a year ago, and while there are some familiar faces, the biggest change is at quarterback with TCU transfer Josh Hoover taking over for No. 1 overall pick and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza. Hoover and the Hoosiers are off to a 3-0 start after wins over North Texas, Howard and Western Kentucky, and Hoover has 10 touchdowns and no interceptions. Northwestern is 2-0 with wins over South Dakota State and Colorado under its belt. The Hoosiers have not lost a home game under Curt Cignetti. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, has the Wildcats covering as 20.5-point underdogs in 55% of simulations.

Looking ahead to Saturday, there's an important Big Ten tilt in Los Angeles with USC hosting Oregon. The Ducks are trying to make their third straight College Football Playoff appearance, but their chances took a big hit two weeks ago with a loss at Oklahoma State. The Trojans are 4-0, and they're 1-0 in Big Ten play after defeating Rutgers last week. Both defenses have struggled at times this year, so this could be a high-scoring affair. USC wins in 58% of SportsLine simulations at +140. Bet on college football and more with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

Responsible gaming

Caesars Sportsbook offers different ways to assist bettors in practicing responsible gaming on its platform. These options include gaming limits, betting activity alerts and self-exclusion measures. Bettors can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET for more assistance. The helpline is available 24/7.