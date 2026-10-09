The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives new Caesars users up to a $250 bonus in the form of $50 bet resets each day for five days. This offer can be used on Friday, which features five college football games, including Iowa vs. Washington and Iowa State vs. BYU. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get up to $250 in bonuses:

Head to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for a breakdown of the terms and conditions of this offer at one of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Friday, Oct. 9

The Big Ten's Friday game this week takes place in the Pacific Northwest where the Washington Huskies host the Iowa Hawkeyes. UW is 3-2 after dropping its first two conference games, both one-score affairs to Minnesota and USC. Iowa got a big win over Michigan to move to 4-0 two weeks ago, but the Hawkeyes were dominated at home by Ohio State last weekend to fall to 4-1. This is the second meeting between these schools since Washington joined the Big Ten, and Iowa won at home 40-16 back in 2024. Washington is a slight home favorite, but the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, has Iowa winning more than 50% of the time at plus money.

Iowa State is also in action Friday night, taking on BYU in Big 12 play. The Cyclones are 3-2 with losses to Utah and Iowa under its belt, while the Cougars are a perfect 4-0 so far. BYU went 12-2 last year, including a two-score win over Iowa State. The Cougars' two losses in 2025 were both to Texas Tech. The SportsLine model has Over 46.5 hitting in 63.2% of simulations for an 'A' grade. Bet on college football games and more with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 and get up to $250 in bonuses:

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