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Best bets for Thursday Night Football

These teams are in very different situations right now. The Jaguars are a top-five team in points scored and points allowed and are the NFL's best run defense team. They're 5-2 and are cruising towards a second straight AFC South title. They're also coming off a 42-7 blowout over the Colts.

The Ravens, meanwhile, are hurting. They lost Lamar Jackson for at least four weeks with a right thumb injury after he'd just returned from absence from an ankle injury. To make matters worse, the Ravens lost backup Tyler Huntley in that game as well, so undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano will start while recent pickups Austin Reed and Kedon Slovis wait in the wings. The team also traded for Jacoby Brissett from Arizona on Wednesday, so we'll likely see him next week. Regardless, the offense is in tough shape right now.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Ravens winning 25% of the time to return value at current money line odds. Bet on Thursday Night Football and more NFL games with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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