The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives new Caesars users up to a $250 bonus in the form of $50 bet resets each day for five days. Bettors can claim this offer for Wednesday's Jacksonville State vs. Kennesaw State matchup, as well as a lookahead to Buccaneers vs. Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your $250 in bonuses:

Head to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code review page for a breakdown of the terms and conditions of this offer at one of the best sports betting apps.

Best bets for Wednesday, Oct. 7

Conference USA headlines the football world on Wednesday when Kennesaw State hosts Jacksonville State. The Gamecocks are 3-2 and the Owls are 1-3 after losing their last three games. This is a rematch of last year's CUSA title game, which Kennesaw State won. The Gamecocks appear better suited to return to that game given how the year has unfolded, and they are unbeaten in conference play so far. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, has Over 49.5 hitting in more than 60% of simulations.

Looking ahead to Thursday Night Football, two NFC teams clash with the Cowboys hosting the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay is in the midst of an awful start to 2026 with an 0-4 record. This is a great matchup for any team's offense against a suspect Dallas defense, but Baker Mayfield is out and undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels will make his second straight start. Dallas is 2-2 after outlasting Houston in a shootout last week. With the NFC East wide open, the Cowboys really need a win on Thursday. The Over on 47.5 hits in 70% of the SportsLine model's simulations. Bet on college football and NFL games with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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