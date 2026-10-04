With 14 NFL games on tap on Sunday, interested sports bettors should check out the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250, which gives new users up to a $250 bonus in the form of $50 bet resets each day for five days. Bettors can use this offer for Lions vs. Panthers on Sunday Night Football. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses:

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Best bets for Sunday, Oct. 4

Detroit and Carolina clash to wrap up the day on Sunday Night Football, and if the first three weeks are any indication, we should see a high-scoring affair. Detroit has scored 31 points in all three of its games, and Carolina scored at least 34 points in Weeks 1 and 2 before losing 21-18 last weekend. Look for Detroit back Jahmyr Gibbs here as Carolina's run defense has had its share of issues to begin 2026. The SportsLine model has Over 50.5 hitting in 56% of simulations. Bet on NFL Week 4 games with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

Responsible gaming

Caesars Sportsbook has different tools and resources available on its platform to assist bettors in gaming responsibly. These include activity alerts, timeout options and betting limits. Caesars also shares contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.