With the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250, new users receive up to a $250 bonus in the form of $50 bet resets each day for five days. Bettors can use this offer for a pair of MAC college football games, including Miami-Ohio vs. Western Michigan, as well as on Wednesday's Thanksgiving Eve NFL clash between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams. Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 here and get your bonuses:

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Best bets for Tuesday, Nov. 24

Western Michigan is looking to cap off a fantastic regular season when it hosts Miami-Ohio. The Broncos are 8-3 overall and are 6-1 in conference play. They're one of four MAC teams with a 6-1 conference record, so they likely need a win in order to reach the MAC conference title game. The RedHawks are no slouch, either, as they're 5-2 in MAC play and have a 7-4 record this year. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, has WMU covering as a 6.5-point favorite in more than 70% of simulations for an 'A' grade.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, we've got a massive Week 12 clash between the Packers and Rams to get the week started. Each of these NFC contenders is 6-4 and is coming off a bye week. Green Bay last played two weeks ago in a blowout loss to Minnesota, while Los Angeles is riding a four-game win streak despite injuries piling up at receiver and tight end. This is a matchup between Rams head coach Sean McVay and one of his disciples in Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, and the winner will have a massive edge as it pertains to the NFC playoff picture. The SportsLine model has L.A. winning 56% of the time. Bet on college football, NFL Week 12 and more with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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