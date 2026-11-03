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Best bets for Tuesday, Nov. 3

The MAC is on full display on Tuesday, beginning with Ohio at Akron. The Bobcats are atop the conference standings at 6-2 overall and 4-0 in MAC play, and the Zips are the lone MAC team without a conference game and enter Tuesday at 1-7 overall and in the midst of a six-game losing streak. The Bobcats average nearly 200 yards per game on the ground and will try to run all over this lackluster Akron squad, which is 128th out of 138 teams in scoring defense this year. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, has Ohio winning 77% of the time.

Later in the evening, the Buffalo Bulls clash with Miami-Ohio RedHawks. This is a massive game for the conference with both Buffalo and Miami-Ohio entering the day 3-1 in conference play and 5-3 overall. Neither side has been particularly dominant this year, and both are middle of the pack or worse in both scoring offense and defense this season. The SportsLine model likes Over 44.5, with that occurring roughly 64% of the time for an 'A' grade. Bet on college football with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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