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Best bets for Friday, Nov. 20

Let's start in the ACC, where the 7-3 Duke Blue Devils host the 6-4 Clemson Tigers. Duke is 4-3 in the ACC and is unlikely to repeat as conference champions, but by winning out and winning their bowl game, the Blue Devils can reach 10 wins. Clemson is in the midst of another disappointing season and will be on its third-string quarterback Trent Pearman after both Tait Reynolds and Christopher Vizzina were injured in last week's loss to Georgia Tech. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, has the Over hitting more than 60% of the time for an 'A' grade.

Over in the Big Ten, the Ducks clash with the Spartans. Oregon is the top-ranked three-loss team in the nation and by winning out may very well make the College Football Playoff. The Spartans are just 3-7 overall and 1-6 in Big Ten play, but in their last five games, they beat Michigan and lost three games by one score, including to an Illinois team that beat Oregon. The model has Michigan State covering in 56% of simulations. Bet on college football and more with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250:

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